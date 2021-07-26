Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 85,941 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,121,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,304.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,460.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

