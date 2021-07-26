Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,076 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,588,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after buying an additional 175,433 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,527,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $196.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

