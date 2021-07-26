Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,078 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Central Garden & Pet worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,670,000 after acquiring an additional 680,119 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 763,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $44.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

