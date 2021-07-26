Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,954 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,954 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 562.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT stock opened at $92.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.51. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.