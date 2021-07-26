Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,787 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $82.35 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $82.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

