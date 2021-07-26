Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,739 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in NuVasive by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000.

NuVasive stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -65.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

