NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $26,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.66. 33,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.77. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.