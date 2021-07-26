Nyerium Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Nyerium has a market cap of $39,014.10 and $30.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 87.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

