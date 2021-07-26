Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $275.29 Average PT from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA stock traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.38. The company had a trading volume of 59,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.49. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

