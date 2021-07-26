Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Down 4.7%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61. 593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 185,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLMA. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $993.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $105,672.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,258.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,513 in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.