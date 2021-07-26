ON24, Inc.’s (NYSE:ONTF) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 2nd

ON24’s (NYSE:ONTF) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 2nd. ON24 had issued 8,560,930 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $428,046,500 based on an initial share price of $50.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.59. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. ON24’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $1,213,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $15,880,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $44,046,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $3,396,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

