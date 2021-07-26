One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,646 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $624.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.59. The company has a market cap of $297.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.