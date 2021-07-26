One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,921 Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENDP opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01. Endo International plc has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

