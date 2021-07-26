One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,689 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,689 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.81.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $276.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $276.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

