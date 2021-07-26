One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $192.78 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.