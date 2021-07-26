One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after buying an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $364,824,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.08 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

