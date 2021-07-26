One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $364,824,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unilever by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.08 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

