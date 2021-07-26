One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $62.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

