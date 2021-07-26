One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,506 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

