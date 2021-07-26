Opacity Price Hits $0.0976 on Top Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $300,017.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00048508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00802532 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

