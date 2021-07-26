Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $147,743.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 67.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

