Open Predict Token (OPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $729.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $362,028.08 and approximately $729.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.48 or 0.00859737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00084332 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

OPT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

