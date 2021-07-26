Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,242 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 346.0% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 11.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

