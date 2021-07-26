Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 283,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Toyota Motor by 63.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after buying an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2,809.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE TM opened at $179.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.38. The company has a market capitalization of $251.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.