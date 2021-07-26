Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $148.83 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of -391.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.40.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

