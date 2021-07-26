Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $53.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.20. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.