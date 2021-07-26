Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,901 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.93 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.