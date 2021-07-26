Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,116 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

INFY opened at $21.73 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.