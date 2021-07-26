Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,490 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 935.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $120.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

