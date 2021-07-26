Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,851 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $623.43. 41,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $554.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $631.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,646. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.