Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 483,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,884. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.17.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

