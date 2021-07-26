Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $13.45 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $391.74. 72,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $388.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.