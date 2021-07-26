Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $226.99 Million Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,366,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,988,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 0.2% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.28. 21,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,166. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $90.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

