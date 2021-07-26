Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 306,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.09. 175,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,301. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.32. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.