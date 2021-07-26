OracleChain Reaches Market Cap of $378,431.97 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $378,431.97 and $38,742.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00114886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00133239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,030.65 or 0.99493210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.56 or 0.00814581 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

