O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 119.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.56.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $620.92 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $558.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

