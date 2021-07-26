Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report sales of $168.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the highest is $170.85 million. Orion Group reported sales of $183.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $685.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.05 million to $698.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $722.68 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $737.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orion Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORN opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $176.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

