Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Up 5.3%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.79. 7,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 270,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

The company has a market cap of $923.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $10,545,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

