Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 677.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,164 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $20,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,152,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000,000 after acquiring an additional 367,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 232,175 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

