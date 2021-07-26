Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

ORRF opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $261.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

