Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Position Trimmed by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

OSK stock opened at $119.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.58.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

