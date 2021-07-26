Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.20

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 1170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

OUTKY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

