Owens Corning (OC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $94.18 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.