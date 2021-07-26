Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 507 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,193,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $268.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

