Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,957,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.91 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.39.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

