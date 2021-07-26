Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.60. 128,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,208,941. The company has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.