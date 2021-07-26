Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Purchases New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,255,000. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $306.60. 136,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,845,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.08 and a 52-week high of $309.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

