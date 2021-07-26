Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $507.00 at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $469.00 to $507.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.73.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $401.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $404.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after buying an additional 105,956 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.