Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $139,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

DCI stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

