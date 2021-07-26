Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 66,797 AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,797 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AU. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,905,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

NYSE:AU opened at $19.21 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.